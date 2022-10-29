Count it 10 straight victories for surging UFC featherweight contender, Arnold Allen after tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 main event — with the Ispwitch native scoring a second round TKO win over Calvin Kattar, after the Massachusetts striker suffered an injury to his right knee in the closing stages of the first round.

Sharing the Octagon with Kattar in his first promotional headliner, Allen managed to land well on the feet throughout the opening round against New England Cartel favourite, Kattar, countering on cue as well as firing multiple left hands down the straight throughout.

Toward the end of the opening frame, however, Kattar attempted to fire off a flying knee, however, landed awkwardly on his right leg, appearing to injury his right knee in the process as he fell to his back on the canvas.

Allowed to continue by both the Octagon-side physician as well as referee, Herb Dean into the second round, Kattar ate a low kick to his left leg in the first exchange of the frame, resulting in him clutching his right knee once more, forcing a halt to the fight as he fell to the canvas again.

Weighing up his next fight off the back of a disappointing clash with Kattar, Arnold Allen offered to compete for both an interim featherweight crown, or compete for undisputed gold against Alexander Volkanovski.

Below, catch the highlights from Arnold Allen’s win against Calvin Kattar