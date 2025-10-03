Archie Colgan Dismantles Jay Jay Wilson, Moves to 13-0 – PFL Dubai Highlights

Archie Colgan survived an early onslaught from Jay Jay Wilson to secure his 13th career win at PFL Dubai.

Colgan put his world-class wrestling on display early, ragdolling Wilson twice in the first 30 seconds of the fight. Wilson popped right back up in both instances but was quickly warned by the referee for repeatedly grabbing the fence. Before long, Wilson separated himself and landed a big head kick that appeared to have Colgan rocked.

As Wilson rushed in to try and take advantage, Colgan changed levels and sent him to the mat. Wilson returned to his feet, but with only a few seconds left in the stanza.

Just over a minute into the second, Colgan scored yet another takedown, lifting Wilson off his feet and sending him crashing to the canvas. Pinned against the fence, Wilson blatantly grabbed the cage once again, but the referee offered nothing but another warning.

Wilson fought his way back up and separated with 72 seconds left, but couldn’t come up with anything big to try and steal the round back.

Colgan started to let his hands go in the third, peppering Wilson with jab after jab, before landing a double-leg with three minutes left in the fight. Wilson got back upright, but Colgan slammed him back down and rained down some nasty elbows, putting a punctuation mark on the final seconds of an otherwise competitive clash.

Official Result: Archie Colgan def. Jay Jay Wilson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check out Highlights From Archie Colgan vs. Jay Jay Wilson at PFL Dubai:

Archie Colgan and Jay-Jay Wilson are trading blows!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW | Streaming on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/yIk1lEUnVk — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 3, 2025

Archie Colgan finishes STRONG 😤#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW | Streaming on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/4t7ZBms1bi — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 3, 2025