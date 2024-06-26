Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois card on Saturday 21st September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois
- Date: Sat, Sep 21, 2024
- Location: Wembley Stadium, London, UK
- Broadcast: DAZN Worldwide, Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office in UK
: Full Fight Card
- Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: IBF Heavyweight Championship
- Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Middleweight
- Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington: Featherweight
- Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly: Welterweight
- Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson: Light heavyweight
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley: Lightweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Anthony Joshua
|Daniel Dubois
|Country:
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|Age:
|34
|26
|Height:
|6 ft 6 in (198 cm)
|6 ft 5 in (196 cm)
|Reach:
|82 in (208 cm)
|78 in (198 cm)
|KOs
|28
|20
Start date and time
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois takes place on September 21st at Wembley Stadium, London, UK Start times will be released soon.
Betting Odds
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 21st of July at Wembley Stadium, London to see Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, tickets are available from Friday 28th June and you will be able to purchase them here.
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Promo trailer
PPV price and Live streams
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will be live on DAZN Worldwide and Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.
What is Next after Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois?
