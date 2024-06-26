Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois card on Saturday 21st September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

: Full Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: IBF Heavyweight Championship

Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: Middleweight

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington: Featherweight

Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly: Welterweight

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson: Light heavyweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley: Lightweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name: Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Country: United Kingdom United Kingdom Age: 34 26 Height: 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Reach: 82 in (208 cm) 78 in (198 cm) KOs 28 20

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois takes place on September 21st at Wembley Stadium, London, UK Start times will be released soon.

Betting Odds

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 21st of July at Wembley Stadium, London to see Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, tickets are available from Friday 28th June and you will be able to purchase them here.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Promo trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will be live on DAZN Worldwide and Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.

What is Next after Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois?

