Anthony Joshua Released From Hospital Following Fatal Crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital following a car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two members of his team. The former two-time heavyweight champion was discharged from Lagoon Hospital in Lagos on December 31, 2025, after doctors determined he was medically fit to recover at home.

Anthony Joshua Released From Hospital, Pays Respects to Late Friends

The crash occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Makun in Ogun State at approximately 11 a.m. local time. Joshua was seated in the back of a black Lexus SUV when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck parked on the side of the road. Two of Joshua’s close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were killed on impact.

Ghami, 36, had served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for more than a decade. A certified sports and exercise rehabilitator specializing in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise, Ghami co-founded Evolve Gym in London and worked with athletes across boxing, American football, and basketball. His expertise in injury prevention and recovery made him an integral part of Team AJ for over ten years.

Ayodele, also known as “Latz,” was Joshua’s personal trainer and longtime friend. Based in Dubai, he was known for his passion for fitness and his connections to high-profile athletes including Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Just hours before the fatal collision, Joshua had posted a video on social media showing the two playing table tennis together. In a poignant social media post published days before the crash, Ayodele had written: “In between your goals, remember there’s a precious thing called life that you need to enjoy”.​

Preliminary investigations by Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps indicated the vehicle was traveling beyond the speed limit when it lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into the truck. Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo stated that a tire burst caused the driver to lose control. The driver of the vehicle has also been discharged from hospital and is currently being questioned by authorities, with reports suggesting he could face prosecution for reckless driving.

Joshua had been in Nigeria visiting the homeland of his parents following his knockout victory over Jake Paul on December 19, 2025, in Miami. The British boxer typically travels to Nigeria each year for New Year celebrations with family. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and remained under observation at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi for two days before his release.

Following his discharge on December 31, Joshua visited a funeral home in Lagos with his mother to pay their final respects as Ghami and Ayodele’s bodies were prepared for repatriation to the United Kingdom. A joint statement from the Lagos and Ogun state governments described Joshua as “heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends” but confirmed he was “deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home”.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke with Joshua by phone to convey condolences and offer support. Both Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed gratitude for the medical team at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi for their care and professionalism throughout Joshua’s treatment. Jake Paul, Joshua’s recent opponent, posted on social media: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ, and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”