UFC Veteran Rips Jake Paul After KO Defeat To Anthony Joshua: “The World Was Settled Down For A Little Bit”

It’s fair to say that Jake Paul being knocked out was met with clear satisfaction from a former UFC fighter.

Paul went head-to-head with former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua earlier this month at the Kaseya Center in Miami. While the bout drew plenty of attention, much of the buzz stemmed from criticism and controversy, with many pointing to the clear disparity in skill level between the two fighters.

Many expected a violent ending for “The Problem Child,” and that prediction ultimately proved accurate, though it took longer than anticipated. Paul spent much of the bout circling and avoiding exchanges. In a bizarre twist, the YouTuber-turned-boxer even attempted 14 takedowns against Joshua.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joshua steadily increased the pressure in the fifth round, and in the sixth, a perfectly timed straight right hand brought a decisive end to the fight via knockout. The punishment was severe, with Paul later revealed to have suffered a fractured jaw in two places.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Paul Felder Reacts To Jake Paul’s KO Defeat

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast alongside UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Paul Felder shared his take on the boxing clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. The former UFC fighter admitted he took satisfaction in seeing “The Problem Child” get knocked out, saying the outcome felt like a fitting conclusion.

“It was sweet justice,” Paul said. “I think he handled the defeat well. I think the fact that he got in there, I’ll give some respect. But the world was settled down for a little bit when he finally got finished. It was frustrating as hell, and I do like that the commentators also didn’t hold back on him. You know, this is his show basically, and they were out there going, ‘This is sh*t.’ Like, you can’t go out there and just run away the whole time and not engage. Who cares if you’re fighting the best guys if you’re not going to actually box? “As he got tired, he was then forced to have to box him and we saw what happened. As soon as he slowed down and he lined up that right hand, it was over. But I started to get real worried that it was going to go to a decision, and if it did, I was ready to throw something at my TV.”

The defeat marks just the second loss of Paul’s 14-fight boxing career. His first setback came in February 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.