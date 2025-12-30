Anthony Joshua’s Former Opponents Send Heartfelt Messages After Devastating Nigeria Crash – Usyk, Fury, Paul Send Condolences

A devastating car accident on Nigeria’s Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday has left the boxing world reeling, with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua hospitalized following the collision that claimed the lives of his two closest team members. Joshua, 36, suffered minor injuries and remains in a stable condition at a hospital near Sagamu in Ogun State, roughly 30 miles from Lagos.

Anthony Joshua Hospitalized Following Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. local time when the black Lexus SUV carrying Joshua struck a stationary truck along the busy expressway in Makun. Sina Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach of over a decade, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, his personal trainer, were pronounced dead at the scene. Joshua occupied the rear seat of the vehicle, positioned behind the driver, when the collision occurred. A fourth occupant sustained injuries and was also hospitalized.

According to Nigeria’s Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, the crash resulted from a burst tire on Joshua’s vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and swerve into the truck parked along the roadside. The Federal Road Safety Corps initially suggested speeding and an attempted overtaking maneuver contributed to the incident, citing preliminary findings that the Lexus was traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit.

The tragedy deepened the emotional weight of the loss when details emerged about Joshua’s final moments with his fallen teammates. Just hours before the crash, Joshua had posted footage on Instagram showing himself playing table tennis with Ayodele, captioning the clip playfully. The joyful interaction stood in stark contrast to the devastation that would follow within hours.

Boxing Community Grieves Joshua’s Fallen Friends

Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s career-long promoter, confirmed the deaths in an official statement on Monday evening. “With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” the statement read. “Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

Eddie Hearn

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn expressed his personal anguish over the loss. “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone,” Hearn said. Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally called Joshua to convey condolences, later stating that he had also spoken with Joshua’s mother, who was “deeply appreciative” of the gesture.

Oleksandr Usyk

The boxing community swiftly mobilized expressions of support, with tributes pouring in from Joshua’s fiercest rivals and peers. Oleksandr Usyk, whom Joshua has faced twice in the ring with both bouts ending in defeat, sent a measured message of solidarity. “This is an unbelievable loss,” Usyk wrote on social media. “Sina and Latif were two incredible people who were not only part of AJ’s team but also friends. My sincere condolences to their families, loved ones, and everyone who knew them. Anthony, I wish you a speedy recovery. Stay strong, champion.”

Chris Eubank Jr.

British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr., who had known both men personally, echoed the sentiment of those within boxing’s inner circles. “Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families,” Eubank wrote. “I knew both… they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys.”

Jake Paul

Jake Paul, whom Joshua defeated by sixth-round knockout just ten days earlier in Miami on December 19, transcended the competitive nature of their recent bout to offer words of perspective. “Life is much more important than boxing,” Paul wrote on social media. “I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury, the heavyweight rival with whom Joshua has discussed a potential 2026 showdown, shared his condolences during this period of grief. “This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven,” Fury said, offering prayers for those lost and Joshua’s recovery.

Wladimir Klitschko

Former opponent and heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko added: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends. Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I’ve always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect. My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time.”

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight king who faced Joshua inn Saudi Arabia, shared on social media: “Hoping for a speedy recovery for AJ and my sincere condolences to all those who lost life in the today’s tragedy in Lagos.

The accident casts immediate uncertainty over Joshua‘s boxing plans. He had been slated to return to competition in February before pursuing a long-anticipated meeting with Tyson Fury in 2026. Those timelines now remain in flux as Joshua confronts not only his physical injuries but the emotional toll of losing two individuals who had been integral to his career’s success and personal well-being.​