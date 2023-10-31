Anthony Joshua backed to stop Ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou after Tyson Fury fight: ‘He’ll KO him inside 3 rounds’

Matchroom Boxing leader, Eddie Hearn has not been silent in his praise toward former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou off the back of his hugely-impressive professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury over the course of the weekend, however, claims his talent, former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua would finish Ngannou in devastating fashion if they fought next.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, made his professional boxing bow over the course of last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, forcing incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Fury the distance over 10-rounds in an eventual, close split decision loss.

Receiving his flowers following the performance – which included a stunning third round knockdown of Morecambe native, Fury, Ngannou claimed that if the WBC titleholder was being totally honest, he would likely admit that judges should have awarded the bout to him.

Anthony Joshua receives backing to fight Francis Ngannou

And amid talk of an immediate rematch with Fury – this time with world championship stakes on the line, as well as a potential MMA crossover with former WBC gold holder, Deontay WilderH, the above-mentioned, Hearn has claimed British heavyweight, Joshua would end Ngannou’s career and fighting aspirations if they fought.



“Let A.J. (Anthony Joshua) go in there and end (Tyson Fury’s) career, please,” Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social. “Or (Francis) Ngannou has earned the right for a big fight. Let A.J. go in and knock Ngannou out inside three rounds. Not a problem. Forget about Fury-(Oleksandr) Usyk, dead fight. No one’s interested in that fight at all. I cannot believe that I was watching. Fury didn’t even try. Ngannou is so tired, all he had to do was step on him.”

Sidelined since landing his second straight win of the year, Watford native, Joshua most recently dispatched short-notice replacement, Robert Helenius with a seventh round one-punch KO back in August.

