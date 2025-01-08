Angela Hill Breaks Down Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: ‘She Looks More Vulnerable at Strawweight’

Angela Hill can see Mackenzie Dern coming out on top when she runs back her 2019 clash with Amanda Ribas this Saturday night inside The APEX.

A little over five years ago, Ribas landed a big unanimous decision win over Dern at UFC on ESPN+ 19, snapping the BJJ sensation’s seven-fight win streak. Now, the two fan favorites will run it back as the promotion kicks off 2025 with a bang in Las Vegas.

Hill sees Amanda Ribas having a ‘Rough Night’ against Mackenzie Dern

The first time around, Ribas was able to stifle Dern’s world-class grappling and muster her second career win under the UFC banner. Since then, the Brazilian has added five more wins to her resume, but her recent struggles to stay in the win column has ‘Overkill’ thinking Saturday’s scrap favors Dern.

“Leaning towards Dern, just because Ribas doesn’t look as good at strawweight … I feel like she looks more vulnerable,” Hill said on her 2Straws podcast. “I feel like Dern has the same ability to just throw everything into her punches, come forward, maybe drop her before she jumps on top of her. And I feel like it might be a rough night for Ribas just because of that.”

After seeing her fight-five win streak snapped against Marina Rodriguez in 2020, Ribas has alternated wins and losses, adding victories over Virna Jandiroba, Viviane Araujo, and Luana Pinheiro while falling to Katlyn Cerminara, Maycee Barber, and ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas.

Dern, like Ribas, has seen her own struggles inside the Octagon. She is currently 1-2 in her last three including back-to-back losses against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos.

In her most recent outing, she delivered a dominant showing against Lupita ‘Loopy’ Godinz in August.