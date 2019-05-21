Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell Rematch Set For UFC San Antonio

Spread the word!













A heavyweight rematch between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell is in the works for UFC San Antonio.

Last week, a number of bouts were announced for the card taking place at the AT&T Center on July 20.

Among them were a women’s flyweight bout between Liz Carmouche and Roxanne Modafferi, a heavyweight contest between Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris and a women’s bantamweight fight between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana.

And according to sources close to ESPN, Arlovski vs. Rothwell 2 will become the latest addition.

The two heavyweights first fought 11 years ago at Affliction: Banned. Arlovski emerged victorious that day with a third-round knockout.

However, things are different now. Arlovski is 40, and after a small resurgence with a two-fight winning streak, is now winless in his last four. He was controversially outpointed in his last fight against Augusto Sakai last month.

Rothwell is winless in two and also last suffered a controversial decision loss to Blagoy Ivanov earlier this year. It was the 37-year-old’s first fight since getting outpointed by Junior dos Santos three years ago.

There is still no main event announced for UFC San Antonio, but one can expect developments soon.

The full card as of now can be seen below: