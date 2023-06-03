UFC heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss at the hands of Don’Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 74 on Saturday night.

Arlovski, a former heavyweight world champion, stepped inside the Octagon for his 40th career fight under the UFC banner. Unfortunately, things did not go well for ‘The Pitbull’ despite keeping things fairly competitive in the early going. Arlovski had experienced a bit of a career renaissance as of late, winning six of his last eight appearances before stepping into The APEX for a heavyweight clash against Mayes.

The first round saw Mayes come out aggressive and landed early, but as the fight grew longer, Arlovski’s veteran savvy began to take over leaving fans split as to who won the opening round. Things took a turn in the second when Mayes landed a counter-right that dropped ‘The Pitbull’ immediately. Mayes swarmed in and dropped some ground-and-pound forcing referee Mark Smith to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 74 Below: