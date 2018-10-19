Andrea Lee Responds To Ongoing Domestic Violence Scandal

To say UFC women’s flyweight Andrea Lee has had a challenging few months would be an understatement. Between making her UFC debut and her terrible public domestic violence incident, “KGB” has had her hands full in 2018.

Lee made her UFC debut back in June of this year. She was victorious on that night. However, just a few weeks after her triumphant debut she found herself smack dab in the middle of a social media feeding frenzy. Lee had posted a picture of herself and her husband Donnie Aaron at the lake. As fans were quick to point out, however, Aaron’s left arm bore the unmistakable sign of a Nazi tattoo.

Initially, Lee was unapologetic about the tattoo. But she later issued an apology. Turns out, the fallout from the entire ordeal has been challenging to say the least.

Lee has her theories as to why that is:

“Anytime there’s something to talk about, people just love to, I guess, bring other people down,” Lee said this week during an appearance on the “Slip ‘n Dip” podcast. “Saying I’m not deserving of a UFC contract because of particular things. … It’s just crazy. But I’ve gotten through that, and I’ve gotten on to some other, more serious matters. “That, to me, everything that’s happening between me and my husband, Donny, I didn’t want that to get out into the news like it did.”

Lee is referring to an alleged domestic violence incident between her husband Aaron two months later. Lee’s friend, fighter Andy Nguyen, called the police and filed a report.

The police were provided the disturbing details of the incident by Nguyen. She also said “the domestic violence has been going on for years” between the two.

Lee, however, would’ve preferred her private life to stay just that…private:

“Everybody who knows of me in the MMA community, who watches the UFC, reads the updates and stuff, and just reads all the articles, it’s embarrassing,” Lee said. “I would’ve preferred to have kept all of that my personal, private business. It’s my life, and the way that it got out in the media just kind of sucks.” “(Nguyen) did say some things that I would’ve preferred things not to have been said, because it’s just hard for me, because of my little girl,” Lee said. “Donny and I, we have a daughter together. Regardless of everything that happened, he’s still her dad. And him and I and his family, we’re still going to have to cope with each other. We’re going to get along for the sake of (our daughter). And hopefully, we can be friends. I mean, I’m a forgiving person. A lot of the stuff that the media, the media they took the things that Andy said and twisted it to fit their story.”

But even though Lee wants that insidious part of her life to stay private, all is not okay.

As of Wednesday (Oct. 17, 2018), the Shreveport (La.) Police Department said Aaron is “still on the run”. Aaron was charged with domestic violence/battery and false imprisonment last month (via MMAJunkie). Aaron is innocent until proven guilty. But it doesn’t look good for him as of right now.

As for “KGB,” she will make her second walk to the Octagon on December 15, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She will fight Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC on FOX 31.

A win over Clark will continue Lee’s title trajectory. But the 29-year-old is in no hurry. She has a plan for a career, or perhaps it’s a ‘specific idea’ in mind: