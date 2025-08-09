Andre Fili Triumphs with Nail-Biting Split Decision Against Christian Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Andre Fili picked up his 13th career win inside the Octagon, besting Christian Rodriguez in a three-round war at UFC Vegas 109.

Following a fairly competitive first four-and-a-half minutes, Rodriguez appeared to steal the opening round with a late takedown.

With neither fighter making a statement in the second, it was anybody’s fight going into the third and final stanza. Recognizing the close nature of the fight, Rodriguez ramped up his aggression, but that ultimately cost him early as Fili scored a takedown in the center of the Octagon with more than three minutes to go.

After a brief scramble, Rodriguez managed to get back to his feet and break free. Likely behind in the round, Rodriguez put his foot on the gas, pressuring Fili and looking to land a fight-changing blow. Rodriguez connected with a big left hook that stunned Fili. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity before being taken down by the Fili.

Rodriguez once again worked his way up, but was unable to turn the tide in the final 30 seconds of the scrap.

Official Result: Andre Fili def. Christian Rodriguez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 109: