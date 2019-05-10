Manager: Anderson Silva Will “Absolutely” Renew UFC Contract

Spread the word!













Despite being 44 years-old former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva has no plans on retiring just yet.

Speaking to ESPN, Silva’s manager, Jorge Guimaraes, noted that “The Spider” is nowhere near hanging his gloves up yet:

“Absolutely not [close to retirement],” Guimaraes said. “He’s still got plenty of firewood to burn. He has a very high IQ and knows how to train well. Age is just a number. He never did [recreational] drugs and never drank. He’s perfectly healthy. I think he’s in his best shape ever.”



In fact, the Brazilian’s representation and the UFC both have expressed interest in renewing Silva’s deal with the company. Guimaraes noted that “good things are coming”:

“Oh, the deal will be absolutely renewed,” Guimaraes said. “We’ve already talked about that, and [UFC president Dana White is] interested in it. Just take a look what the boom he caused in Brazil because of that. The UFC is interested. Good things are coming.”



Silva will be making his return to the Octagon tomorrow night (Sat. May 11, 2019) in the main event of UFC 237 on pay-per-view (PPV). He’ll be taking on middleweight powerhouse Jarred Cannonier. The bout co-main events the PPV, which is headlined by a strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

Fellow Brazilian legend Jose Aldo will also be competing on the card, as he takes on Alexander Volkanovski.