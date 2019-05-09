Anderson Silva Explains Why He’s Fighting Jared Cannonier At UFC 237

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva explains why he decided to accept the fight offer to take on an unproven contender.

The former UFC middleweight champion must get past his next challenge in his pro MMA career. He’ll fight Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout as the co-main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

Silva made it known that he’s not sure how many fights he has left on his current contract. When it comes to taking this fight, it’s really for the sport and not to advance his career, which is legendary.

“I’m continuing to do my best and work hard for my company and my sport,” Silva told MMAJunkie. “That’s the challenge for my mind and my body and my team. You become older, you watch your life at a different angle, and you try to use the old experience to help you continue. I’ve tried to make every day better and continue in the sport, because it’s an amazing and very interesting sport.”

“I think I don’t need to prove anything for anybody in this sport,” Silva said. “I tried to make everything special for a long time. Now, I just continue to do my best and put my heart inside the cage, and do a special show for my fans.”

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.