Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is not a fan of Dana White giving his take on fights.

Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. During his prime, Silva was a dominant force to be reckoned with and holds the record for the most consecutive wins in the promotion. White and Silva had their rocky moments, with White bashing the latter for putting on a boring performance at UFC 112 in Abu Dhabi.

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Silva revealed the one thing he does not like about White.

“My problem with Dana is [when he] talks about fights because Dana has never fought MMA in his life,” Silva said (ht MMA Fighting). “That’s my problem, when he talks about, ‘You can’t do that, can’t do that, you don’t fight correctly.’ No, no, no, that’s my only problem with Dana. I think Dana is a good person. Everybody talks about Dana, ‘He’s not good, blah blah blah.’ He’s a good person, but he’s a businessman. UFC doesn’t get to this point now as a big, big company in the world if the people think, ‘I did something, I’m sorry fighters, I did something incorrect.’ No, the company grew up because of hustlers doing something and that’s the game.

“You’re inside or not. You can sign or not sign, you can go anywhere, but when you sign, you make the deal with my company. You can’t say nothing because why did you sign? You signed. You have a contract. ‘Oh no, let me out of the contract.’ You signed the contract, you’ve seen the rules of the contract, why are you talking about it now? And I’m so lucky because I’m not in the UFC anymore and I have my own journey right now. I don’t need to say, ‘Can I do that?’ I don’t need to ask permission from the UFC or from Dana for absolutely nothing anymore.”