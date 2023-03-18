Ex-Middleweight champion Anderson Silva to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame during summer ceremony

By
Ross Markey
-
Anderson Silva inducted UFC Hall of Fame UFC 286
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, will officially be inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame as part of their Pioneer Wing – ahead of a summer ceremony held by the organization in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As per the broadcast during UFC 286 in London, England – Silva, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, will receive his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame during a ceremony later this summer during International Fight Week in July.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall perplexed by Conor McGregor's death threats: 'I’m an adult, I ain’t trying to beef with nobody'

Anderson Silva receives UFC Hall of Fame induction

“If you have a Mount Rushmore of UFC fighters… @SpiderAnderson (Anderson Silva) is probably on it!” UFC tweeted on this official Twitter account. 

Debuting in the UFC back in June 2006 with a first round knockout win over Chris Leben, Silva would then clinch the undisputed middleweight crown in his next Octagon walk – taking out Rich Franklin with a another first round KO in October of that year.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev promises to take welterweight title from 'Clowns' Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman ahead of UFC 286

Kickstarting one of the most heralded and iconic championship reigns in promotional and sport antiquity, Silva, a native of Curitiba, would land a 10 consecutive successful title defenses – in a reign which spanned a whopping 2,457 days. Silva also holds the longest winning spree in UFC history – notching a stunning 16 consecutive victories under the Dana White-led banner.

Following his championship-clinching win over Franklin, Silva would then defend the title against Nate Marquardt, Franklin in a title rematch, Dan Henderson, Patrick Cote, Thales Leites, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen twice, Vitor Belfort, and Yushin Okami. 

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor sides with UFC over Francis Ngannou dispute: 'Look at all he got, I thought he made an error'

Ending his Octagon tenure back in October 2020 in a knockout loss against the since-retired, Uriah Hall, Silva boasts a 34-11(1) professional record – with his most recent professional win coming in the form of a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February 2017. 