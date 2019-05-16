Anderson Silva Finally Considering Retirement As Injuries Mount

Anderson Silva
Just a short time after news broke he was not seriously injured, MMA legend Anderson Silva could finally be considering retirement.

The legendary ‘Spider’ took on Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 237 from Rio de Janeiro. The 44-year-old Silva succumbed to what appeared to be a potentially serious knee injury following an inside leg kick from ‘The Killa Gorilla.’ Silva received an MRI on Monday. Results showed that he would surprisingly only need physical therapy to heal up.

Silva also issued a statement shortly after the bout that made it seem like he was not done fighting. However, it appears that he may have changed his tune at least somewhat. He posted another statement entitled ‘Stop or continue’ on his Instagram in his native Portuguese. In it Silva admitted the toll on his body may no longer be worth it (translated via MMA Fighting):

”Over the last four days, after another mission that wasn’t successful, I’m questioning if I should or shouldn’t continue training, dedicating, overcoming injuries, pain, etc. I ask myself, ‘Is the love that I feel for the sport consuming my mind and my body to the point that I can no longer continue?’

”Everything I’ve always done was be a good soldier in the battle field, the most well-trained, the most disciplined, and ready to die for my mission because my love for the job has always spoken louder. I’m sure that I can still do that 1,000 times more, but the last four days with pain and uncertainty, things that aren’t new in my routine, are consuming me more than before.”

An All-Time Great

If Silva does indeed choose to retire, he’ll go down as one of the greatest of all-time. He’s also possibly the greatest middleweight in MMA history. He has nothing left to prove, and there’s no reason for the aging legend to put his health on the line any longer. He’s lost six out of his last eight fights and the division has simply passed him by.

It happens to all fighters, and Silva ruled at the top for longer than anyone at 185 pounds.

