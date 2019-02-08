Anderson Silva Already Targeting Date & Location For Next Fight

Anderson Silva already has his sights set on where and when his next fight will take place despite having a current fight set.

The former UFC middleweight champion is slated to take on Israel Adesanya in the co-headliner of the UFC 234 pay-per-view event. Both men have been promised by UFC President Dana White that the winner of this fight will be the next in line for a shot at the middleweight title.

Silva is 1-4-1 in his lext six bouts and snapped a two-fight losing streak when he beat Derek Brunson at the UFC 208 PPV event. This show went down on February 11, 2017.

The former champion made it known that he would like to fight at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event on May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

“My focus now is for this fight,” Silva told reporters, including MMAjunkie. “I think hopefully I win this fight – or not – but I think my plan is to fight in Curitiba. (It is) my city, my country, with my next opponent. That’s my goal.”

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

