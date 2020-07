Spread the word!













First up on the UFC 251 main card is a women’s flyweight encounter between Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant.

Round 1: Ribas is the one pressuring early. VanZant lands a couple of leg kicks. Ribas lands a body kick. Ribas clinches with VanZant and takes her down in side control. After controlling her head for a while, Ribas transitions to an armbar. VanZant quickly taps soon after.

Official result: Amanda Ribas defeats Paige VanZant via armbar submission (R1, 2:21).