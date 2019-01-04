Amanda Nunes Plans To Make Cris Cyborg Wait For Rematch

Amanda Nunes plans to not be in a hurry to give former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg a rematch. Instead, she’ll make her wait in order to get what she wants.

Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest went down on December 29, 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Now, she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

The newly crowned double champion was speaking with the UFC Unfiltered podcast recently when she revealed something interesting. That was the fact that she doesn’t think Cyborg wanted to fight her. Thus, the reason it took so long for the first fight to take place. As a result, Nunes will make her wait two years for the rematch.



“Cyborg doesn’t want to fight me if it takes more than a year to prepare, and right now, I don’t think she’s gonna want it because I’m gonna ask for two years to be ready for her again,” Nunes said. “She said I wanted one year to be ready for her and she didn’t want to wait that much, she don’t wanna stay without fighting but right now I’m asking for two years for the rematch.”

In the eyes of Nunes, she will defend both belts after taking some time off. Anytime a fighter is able to accomplish this, they have this mindset. Whether the promotion steps in and strips her of one title remains to be seen. The UFC women’s bantamweight champion plans to defend the 135 pound title next.



“Yeah I’m gonna defend my belt, my original belt,” Nunes concluded (H/T to MMAFighting). “Yeah, for sure I’m gonna go down, defend my belt. My division is waiting for me and we will see what happens after but I don’t think Cyborg wants to wait for two years.”

