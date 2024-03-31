Video – Ex-UFC champ Aljamain Sterling ready to throw hands in prank gone wrong: ‘Stop playing with me’

A prank on former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling nearly turned disastrous.

In the video clip, which you can see below, Sterling is sitting at a table, minding his business, and scrolling through his phone when another individual wearing a VR headset approaches and mistakes him for a woman.

Bro tried to prank Aljo 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/8xqEIEbYGu — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) March 31, 2024

Clearly, the ‘Funk Master’ was in no mood for shenanigans. And as expected, the comments from UFC fans on X did not disappoint.

Aljamain Sterling gearing up for his featherweight debut at UFC 300

After surrendering the bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 last August, Aljamain Sterling is ready to conquer a new division. On Saturday, April 13, the ‘Funk Master’ will make his featherweight debut as a part of the promotion’s loaded UFC 300 card in Las Vegas. Welcoming Sterling to the division will be Calvin Kattar.

It will be Kattar’s first fight since suffering an injury against Arnold Allen in October 2022. ‘The Boston Finisher’ goes into the bout having lost three of his last four. Despite that, he’s still holding strong at No. 7 in the division.