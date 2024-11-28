‘Vegetareem’ Alistair Overeem Returns to Meat After Years of Plant-Based Diet

Alistair Overeem says bring on the horse meat!

After boasting his plant-based diet for more than a year, the former UFC star is back on the wagon. During a recent Q&A session on social media, ‘The Reem’ revealed that he is back to eating meat after dropping a ton of weight on the alkaline diet.

“Yes, I’ve started eating meat again,” he said on Instagram. “About 3 to 5 times a week.”

Last year, Overeem stunned fight fans when he was spotted sporting a slim figure while speaking with RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Not long after the image went viral, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion shared some insight into his body transformation, revealing that he had completely given up his infamous meat-eating regimen in favor of a plant-based diet

“I’ve been doing a lot of new things for health,’ said Overeem on Lovin Dubai. “This is my next chapter, promoting health. I totally changed up my diet. I became vegetarian. Also I got no desire to eat meat anymore so it’s just a choice. Meat is not good for you. It negatively affects you. Yes, it tastes delicious. Even now I could still eat meat, but I just choose not to. “If I eat meat, yes it’s delicious, but then these parasites come in my system. They’re gonna move around and do their thing and then all the other things will become less healthy. This [pointing to nuts] doesn’t create acidity. Meat does, sugar does” (h/t Men’s Health).

Alistair Overeem hangs up his gloves amid Meat-Free Diet and PED allegations

Following a 47-19 run in mixed martial arts, Overeem returned to his roots in 2022, competing in GLORY Kickboxing. In October of that same year, he squared off with Badr Hari — a man he’d already competed against twice under the Dynamite!! and K-1 banners in previous years.

Overeem won the trilogy bout via unanimous decision, but a month later it was revealed that Overeem had tested positive for a banned substance. Overeem’s B-sample also tested positive resulting in their bout being changed to a no-contest. Month’s later, ‘The Demolition Man’ announced that he was officially done fighting.