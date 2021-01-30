Alistair Overeem won’t be sticking around if he achieves his goal of becoming UFC heavyweight champion.

Overeem is set to take on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight headliner that takes place February 6. A win would make it five in his last six and also put him on a three-fight winning streak.

A win would also put Overeem in position for title contention as he has repeatedly claimed he is on one final run to earn the only title that has eluded him in his illustrious career — the UFC heavyweight crown.

But should he finally accomplish that feat, he won’t be sticking around. Especially at his current age of 40.

“There definitely is momentum because we’re two wins (in a row),” Overeem told MMA Junkie. “I think my fights are good, they’re exciting. I think we’ve just got to keep this trajectory going and another title shot will be there, and that will be my last because my time is running out, which is fine.

“I’ve had a great career, I’m having a great career. But we also have to be realistic, and that’s a little bit where the final run comes from. I’m not going to keep fighting until I’m 45. It’s going to be one final run, then it’s going to be thank you everybody for watching, and see you in the next life.”

Even if Overeem doesn’t go on to win the title, he will still boast one of the most legendary careers in the sport’s history with wins over some of the greatest fighters on his resume.

That is why he feels he has nothing to prove beyond winning the title.

“I would retire immediately (after winning the title),” Overeem added. “There’s nothing to prove at that point.”

Do you think Overeem can retire on top with UFC gold?