Alistair Overeem’s return to Glory has been postponed until 2022.

Overeem was set to face Rico Verhoeven at “GLORY: Collision 3” on October 23 before an injury forced him to announce his withdrawal from the fight earlier today.

“To the fans.. I deeply regret that I have to pull out of the fight against Rico Verhoeven Oct 23th.I’ve never pulled out a fight before and trust me, this decision was hard to make. I’ve been dealing with the injury for over a month. Two days before the press conference, a couple of weeks ago, I wasn’t even able to walk straight. After some treatment I felt much better. And since I’ve never been a quitter, I wasn’t going to quit now. I went back in camp. But… the injury got worse again and I could not even fulfill a complete training session. Yesterday my coaches, my medical team and myself had to make the decision to pull out. Oct 23 I was suppose to give the fans a show! I wanted to make sure that everybody in the arena and the ones at home watching, got what they came for; an entertaining high level fight. Even if I was at 90% now, or 80% maybe even, I would have gotten into that ring. But I’m at 40% and that’s not enough. Fighters get out there. We train hard, work hard. There’s a lot at stake. Our sport can get you injured. Not only in the ring, but unfortunately also in preparation. I hope to get some understanding from you guys. Will be back soon! Alistair @glorykickboxing.”

Overeem hasn’t competed in kickboxing since scoring a TKO win over Peter Aerts in the 2010 K-1 Grand Prix Final. The 41-year-old was recently released by the UFC, triggering his return to the sport that helped build him into the combat sports superstar he is today.

