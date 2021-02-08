Alexander Volkov is hoping to get a title shot after easing past Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 18 main event.

Volkov and Overeem where scheduled to fight for five, five minutes rounds on Saturday evening. However, ‘Drago’ needed little more than one to get the job done. He was able to repeatably hurt Overeem throughout the first round before finishing the job in round two.

The Russian revealed post-fight that he is targeting UFC gold.

“I want to fight for the belt, for sure,” Volkov said. “But we’ll see. We’ll have some good fights in the future at heavyweight, so we’ll see how it finishes and we’ll see what will be my place. But for sure, I would like to take a title shot.

“I feel really excited and I feel great. It’s my time, and I’m coming for the belt.”

The heavyweight strap will be up for grabs at UFC 260 on March 27 when Stipe Miocic will look to defend his crown against Francis Ngannou in an eagerly anticipated rematch. After that, former light-heavyweight king Jon Jones is expected to get an immediate shot at the winner in his heavyweight debut.

A title shot seems unlikely to be Volkov’s next fight. The Russian is 3-2 in his last five fights having lost to fellow contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis who will square off on February 20. Volkov may need to avenge one of those losses or beat the winner of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane before he can be considered worthy of a shot at UFC gold.

Volkov attributes his recent success to the work he’s done in camp. ‘Drago’ insists he will only improve as he continues to train and at just 32 years old he’s certainly got time to earn his title shot.

“I work a lot. I feel now I’m in really good shape, but for sure in the future I’ll be feeling better and better. So this is not the end of my shape and my form,” Volkov said. “I will get better and I’m trying to make hard camps, working on all my skills that I didn’t do before, and I’ve become better.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you think Alexander Volkov should fight next?