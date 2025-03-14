14 Week Diet – Alexander Volkanovski’s Relentless Commitment to Weight Cutting

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t cutting any corners ahead of his return to the Octagon.

After suffering back-to-back knockouts against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, ‘The Great’ will be back in action on Saturday, April 12 when he meets Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight world title at UFC 314 in Miami.

With an opportunity to reclaim the crown he lost last year, Volkanovski is going all-in on a strict 14-week diet designed to put him in the best possible shape ahead of fight night.

“I decided to do that this time—like 14 weeks out from the fight,” Volkanovski told Brett Okamoto of ESPN. “And yeah, no cheat meals. Not even a cheat meal. Everyone knows I love my food, but not even a cheat meal, because I want to bring that weight down. I want to be moving fast. I want to feel sharp, you know? “I want to feel like me. I don’t want to wait until two weeks out from the fight and be like, ‘All right, yeah, I feel sharp again,’ but have this whole camp of me moving around like a slob. I didn’t want that. So I was like, ‘All right, we’ll get stuck into it.’

Alexander Volkanovski confident he’ll come out on top at UFC 314

Once upon a time, Volkanovski appeared practically indestructible. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after seeing ‘The Great’ lose two of his last three, including a pair of losses against Makhachev and an especially brutal second-round knockout against Topuria at UFC 298.

Taking some much-needed time off to rest and recover, Volkanovski is confident that he’ll be back on top of the featherweight division.

“I’m going to get the belt back, I’m going to defend, and that’s just going to add to my legacy and add to the story,” Volkanovski said.

Originally, Volkanovski was expected to rematch Topuria for the title this year, but after ‘El Matador’ vacated the belt to pursue gold at 155, ‘The Great’ will instead be tasked with snapping the five-fight win streak of Diego Lopes.