Alexander Volkanovski Will Undergo Surgery On Broken Hand

Spread the word!













Newly-crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will undergo surgery for a broken hand.

Volkanovski made the news official on Instagram Thursday. He’s expected to go under the knife on Friday. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“I don’t think the operation is too crazy but there’s a couple of breaks in there, so I’m gonna have to get that sorted,” Volkanovski said.

.@alexvolkanovski reveals he broke his hand and is going into surgery tomorrow!



Wishing the champ a speedy recovery, big 2020 coming up! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/8QA1XxmmYA — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 19, 2019

Volkanovski comes off of a big win over Max Holloway in the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. The Australian-born champion bested his Hawaiian counterpart on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision after five rounds of fighting. Along with the victory and title, Volkanovski now finds himself on a 18-fight winning streak.

He put on a phenomenal performance against Holloway, who many believe to be the best featherweight in UFC history, on a massive stage to capture the title. Now, he claims he’s ready to grant “Blessed” an immediate rematch if that’s the way the UFC opts to go next. Holloway remains adamant that he’s still young and plans on getting back to the title down the road. He has even suggested rematching Volkanovski in Australia for what would be a tremendous event.

What do you think about Volkanovski requiring surgery to repair his broken hand? Who do you want to see Volknovski defend his title against first?