Alexander Volkanovski reveals the UFC fighter that he can’t stand

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has revealed the one UFC fighter that he genuinely has a problem with.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is a huge fan favorite within the world of mixed martial arts – and rightfully so. In addition to being an exceptional fighter, he also comes across as an exceptional human being, and that’s been apparent throughout the course of his career.

While he’s been involved in some ‘rivalries’, Alexander Volkanovski never comes across as someone who takes things too personally. He gets on with the task at hand, and he focuses on what he can control.

However, as he revealed in a recent interview, there is someone who Alexander Volkanovski has a problem with – and his name is Colby Covington.

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t like Colby Covington

“One fighter that I can’t stand? Ah, mate yeah: Colby Covington. I mean, that’s an obvious one,” Volkanovski said on “The Unscripted Show”. “It’s an easy question, but I’ll make it a little bit better for you: Colby, you’re a piece of sh*t, and I dare you to come say something to my face because I’d love to slap you. He’s just a piece of sh*t. He just is.

“The sport, you’re going to get bad publicity a lot of the times from people who aren’t even involved in the sport. A lot of people in this sport are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met – some of the most disciplined, well-respectful type of guys … good human beings.

“But a lot of times, you get idiots like him that take things too far. Some of the things he has said, just like – no. There’s pushing a fight and then there are just pieces of sh*t, and he’s one of them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Does this surprise you, fight fans?