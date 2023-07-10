Even though Alexander Volkanovski has just defended his belt at UFC 290 against Yair Rodriguez, he’s already looking forward and eyeing a potential rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Oh, and that’s despite Volkanovski’s need for an arm surgery.

While Volkanovski has slowly been building his legacy these last few years as a UFC champion, the possibility of cementing himself as one of the few double champions in UFC history has been very enticing to him. He fought Islam Makhachev to a very close decision at UFC 284 and has confessed to being eager for another shot at the lightweight title.

“We all know I want that lightweight belt,” Alexander Volkanovski began, speaking at the UFC 290 post-fight press conference (H/T MMA Fighting). “We all know I want that rematch. I want that Islam fight. I think not only for me to get that belt, to get that win back but I think it is a massive fight for the UFC as well.”

Alexander Volkanovski talks about a rematch with Islam Makhachev

“I think it’s a fight everyone wants to see,” Volkanovski continued. “It was literally that type of fight. It was that close. It was a cracking fight. Everyone enjoyed it. I was very, very high level. It was (No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound) going at it. We showed out, it really was that., He lived up to the hype. I lived up to the hype and that fight lived up to the hype. We just need to see (rounds) 5 to 10.”

While Charles Oliveira is widely assumed to be next up for his own rematch with Islam Makhachev, Oliveira is not interested in fighting until November, or December. This opens up the possibility of somebody like Alexander Volkanovski stepping up to face Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu, Dhabi.

“It makes it a lot better opportunity for me to step in there (against Islam Makhachev),” Volkanovski said when addressing Oliveira not being ready for October. “I’m not ruling that out. It’s funny. These people want extra time off and here I am telling you I’m going to get surgery and I’ll probably going to turn out there in October. That’s what I’m showing you.”

Do you think Volkanovski will be ready to rematch Makhachev in October?