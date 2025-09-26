Alexander Romanov fills Kyle Snyder vacancy for big RAF 2 card

Big name wrestler Kyle Snyder will no longer be competing at RAF 2, but Alexander Romanov will be replacing him. The former-ranked UFC heavyweight contender will be taking part in the sophomore event from Real American Freestyle, as announced by the promotion. Snyder sustained an injury that pulled him out of his highly anticipated contest with NCAA champion Mason Parris in what was to be a battle of fellow Olympians.

The injury that Snyder sustained transpired during his recent victory at the World Championships, which forced his withdrawal from RAF’s sequel offering. Current PFL competitor Alexander Romanov will test his mettle against Parris and fill the spot that Snyder has left vacant.

The first-ever professional wrestling organization that operates under a shoot style is clearly picking up steam more and more. It all goes down at Penn State on October 25th, and streams exclusively on Fox Nation. Real American Freestyle moved this event to the Bryce Jordan Center from Rec Hall to align with the fan demand for RAF 2.

Alexander Romanov and his resume heading into RAF 2

Alexander Romanov carved out a double-digit fight run during his tenure with the UFC. Romanov put together a more than respectable record of 7-3 across ten outings with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He would leave the UFC on the heels of a win, and Romanov would sign on with the PFL.

Romanov entered the heavyweight tournament for the 2025 season and worked his way toward the PFL finals. Alas, Romanov would fall short to Oleg Popov, but the loss was a narrow split decision that transpired in August.

Romanov shows his gameness as a competitor by taking on a decorated Folkstyle wrestler from the University of Michigan, but the PFL star is clearly game to fight the Olympian under Parris’ preferred ruleset.