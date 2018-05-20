Tatiana Suarez Chokes Alexa Grasso In First Round

Alexa Grasso had no answer for the grappling of Tatiana Suarez.

The co-main event of UFC Chile saw strawweight prospects clash. Grasso and Suarez went toe-to-toe inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. It didn’t take long for Suarez to get the finish.

Suarez shot in early and pushed Grasso against the fence. Grasso dropped down some elbows and reversed the position. Suarez took her opponent down. Grasso got back to her feet, but Suarez eventually brought her back to the canvas. Suarez quickly took the back of Grasso and locked in both hooks. Grasso was forced to tap.

This is just the second loss in Grasso’s professional mixed martial arts career. Meanwhile, Suarez improves her record to 6-0. That doesn’t include her three victories on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Final Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Alexa Grasso via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:44