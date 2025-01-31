UFC Champ Alex Pereira Trains With Fitness Influencer ‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva

In an unexpected crossover, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira recently trained with famed fitness influencer Bakhar Nabieva, AKA Miss Iron Bum. The collaboration, which took place earlier this week, was shared by both Pereira and Nabieva on their respective platforms.

Alex Pereira Trains With ‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira is celebrated as one of the greatest strikers in combat sports history. He is known for his devastating power and precision inside the Octagon. Nabieva is a fitness icon with over 5 million Instagram followers. She has built her reputation on her impressive physique and dedication to strength training.

The duo hit the gym together, with Pereira reportedly introducing Nabieva to various striking techniques and sparring. By the looks of the exchanges, she has some experience in striking already.

Bakhar Nabieva has become a prominent figure in the fitness community. Her content includes workout routines and insights into her lifestyle. Her nickname ‘Miss Iron Bum‘ comes from her lower body strength. Nabieva’s workout regimen emphasizes lower-body exercises such as squats, deadlifts, and leg presses, complemented by core and upper-body training.

Nabieva’s transformation began during her teenage years when she faced bullying for her thin physique. Determined to change her situation, she embraced strength training and bodybuilding.

The training session featured striking drills led by Pereira who appears to be sharing his world-class skills with Bakhar Nabieva. While there is no indication of Nabieva pursuing a professional fighting career at this time, fans have speculated about the possibility given her interest.

As Pereira prepares for his upcoming title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March 2025, ‘Poatan’ is training with all sorts of different names to prepare.