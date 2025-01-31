UFC Champ Alex Pereira Trains With Fitness Influencer ‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva

ByTimothy Wheaton
In an unexpected crossover, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira recently trained with famed fitness influencer Bakhar Nabieva, AKA Miss Iron Bum. The collaboration, which took place earlier this week, was shared by both Pereira and Nabieva on their respective platforms.

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira is celebrated as one of the greatest strikers in combat sports history. He is known for his devastating power and precision inside the Octagon. Nabieva is a fitness icon with over 5 million Instagram followers. She has built her reputation on her impressive physique and dedication to strength training.

Bakhar Nabieva miss iron bum 2

The duo hit the gym together, with Pereira reportedly introducing Nabieva to various striking techniques and sparring. By the looks of the exchanges, she has some experience in striking already.

Bakhar Nabieva miss iron bum 34

Bakhar Nabieva has become a prominent figure in the fitness community. Her content includes workout routines and insights into her lifestyle. Her nickname ‘Miss Iron Bum‘ comes from her lower body strength. Nabieva’s workout regimen emphasizes lower-body exercises such as squats, deadlifts, and leg presses, complemented by core and upper-body training.

Nabieva’s transformation began during her teenage years when she faced bullying for her thin physique. Determined to change her situation, she embraced strength training and bodybuilding.

The training session featured striking drills led by Pereira who appears to be sharing his world-class skills with Bakhar Nabieva. While there is no indication of Nabieva pursuing a professional fighting career at this time, fans have speculated about the possibility given her interest.

As Pereira prepares for his upcoming title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March 2025, ‘Poatan’ is training with all sorts of different names to prepare.

Bakhar Nabieva miss iron bum 12
Bakhar Nabieva miss iron bum 3

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

