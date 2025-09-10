Alex Pereira Invites Former Rival Sean Strickland to Help with Title Match Training

Alex Pereira is enlisting the help of former foe Sean Strickland.

In March, ‘Poatan’ surrendered the light heavyweight title after delivering a lackluster performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Now, the Brazilian bruiser will have the chance to redeem himself and take back the crown when they run it back on October 4 in Las Vegas.

To get him ready for one of the biggest fights of his combat sports career, Pereira brought in another former champion whom he’s already had the pleasure of sharing the Octagon with.

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1965258443172053299

“Today we’re training with Sean Strickland,” Pereira says in the above clip. “Getting stronger for my next fight.”

Before becoming a two-division UFC champion, Pereira scored a first-round knockout against Strickland back in July 2022. Since then, Pereira has established himself as one of the promotion’s top draws, delivering highlight-reel KOs against Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira headlines a loaded PPV event in Vegas

Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 will headline a stacked UFC 320 card, including a highly anticipated bantamweight title tilt between the division’s reigning king, Merab Dvalishvili, and fourth-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. Check out the full main card lineup below:

Magomed Ankalaev(c) vs. Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight championship

Merab Dvalishvili(c) vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC bantamweight championship

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

The preliminary portion of the card will also see the second promotional appearance of former Bellator MMA sensation Patchy Mix and fast-rising, unbeaten featherweight Farid Basharat.