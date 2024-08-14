Boxing star Zhilei Zhang trains with Alex Pereira, claims he can take heavyweight Title: ‘He has the power’

Fan-favorite heavyweight boxing star, Zhilei Zhang has claimed former training partner, Alex Pereira can achieve a heavyweight title success in the UFC – due to his immense power, despite confirmation from Dana White how a bout with Tom Aspinall is not on the promotion’s radar.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined from action since he took main event honors at UFC 303 at the end of June – headlining the International Fight Week event on short-notice.

And turning in a second career win over Czech Republic native, Jiri Prochazka, Pereira flattened the former undisputed light heavyweight champion for the second time since November last, courtesy of a huge high-kick stoppage win.

While he is yet to book his return to action in the time since, Pereira has been vocal in his desire to fight once more before the end of the year, however, this week, the above-mentioned, White confirmed how a long-mooted interim heavyweight title fight against Aspinall would not be on the cards for the Sao Paulo native yet.

Zhilei Zhang backs Alex Pereira to take heavyweight championship

However, according to Chinese heavyweight boxing star, Zhang, if Pereira wanted to make good on a potential move to the heavyweight ranks in the pursuit of a stunning third championship win in the promotion – he has what it takes to succeed.

“He’s (Alex Pereira) a good boxer,” Zhilei Zhang told MMA Fighting. “I can tell you he has good reflections, he has good speed and good power. I watch him fight a lot, in UFC, he kind of dominates everybody standing, and striking,”

“I think he has it,” Zhilei Zhang said of Alex Pereira’s power at heavyweight. “I think he has the power to translate to heavyweight.”