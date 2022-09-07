Alessio Di Chirico announces retirement from MMA after UFC Paris KO loss: ‘I know it’s the right time to stop’

Italian MMA standout, Alessio Di Chirico, has called it a day on his MMA career. The six-year UFC veteran recently suffered a brutal KO loss at the hands of Roman Kopylov at the recent UFC Paris event.

Alessio Di Chirico retires with a 13-7 professional MMA record, with 11 of these fights coming under the UFC banner. Over this time, ‘Manzo’ picked up impressive wins over the likes of Julian Marquez, Oluwale Bamgbose and most notably, Joaquin Buckley, on whom he landed a brutal roundhouse head kick KO.

Alessio Di Chirico gets the upset!



He stops the Joaquin Buckley hype train in its tracks!#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/ddfi23xFnv — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

But now at the age of 32, and riding a two-fight losing streak, both of which came via knockout, Di Chirico has decided to hang up the gloves. He posted the following statement to his social media accounts:

“I wrote this message hundreds of times, hot blooded, cold blooded, alone, after talking about it with the people I love and every version got me crying.“

“This is a message to all my fans: … Sadly, it was not enough. Sadly I gave you another defeat,” Di Chirico posted. “I can’t think about how hard the people who really love me suffered for me and with me throughout my career, I’m sorry for every one who just cared about me even if we don’t know each other, I’m so grateful. I think it’s time to move to another chapter in my life.“

“I know that’s not coming back from there, I know I will miss it so badly. I know it’s the right time to stop.” (H/T MMA News).

