What a sensational way to snap a three-fight losing skid. Abdul Razak Alhassan took just 17-seconds to dismantle and fell Alessio Di Chirico — stopping the Rome native with a thunderous left high-kick in their featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 35.

Stalking the Italian early, Alhassan backed Di Chirico back to the Octagon fence, before launching with a huge right high kick as the latter shelled, connecting on his chin and sending him to the canvas unconscious, with referee, Herb Dean immediately calling a halt to the action.

Now 11-4 as a professional, the Ghanaian-born knockout artist lands his 11. knockout victory — giving him a 100% finish rate. The 36-year-old holds prior knockout wins over Niko Price, Sabah Homasi (x2), and Bellator contender, Charlie Ward in the UFC.

Catch Alhassan’s stunning high-kick KO win below.