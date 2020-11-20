Bellator Featherweight prospect A.J. Mckee will advance to the Featherweight Grand Prix after submitting Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 253.

AND JUST LIKE THAT!!



AJ McKee keeps his undefeated record alive with a first round submission! McKee will move on to the @BellatorMMA Featherweight World Grand Prix Finals! pic.twitter.com/heU9AyoH9p — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2020

As the fight began Caldwell was quick to engage in grappling landing a takedown and winds up inside the guard of McKee. From here he looked to link his arms in the 100% sweep position in order to stop Caldwell from landing any ground strikes. Once in position, he quickly decided to lock up a body triangle and crack his opponent’s neck until he was forced to tap.

This submission takes McKee’s record to 17-0 and puts him in place to fight the winner of current champion Patricio Pitbull and his next scheduled opponent Pedro Carvahlo. All of McKee’s professional victories have come in the Bellator cage with his debut being back in 2015.