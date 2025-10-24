15 fight UFC vet “The Way I Was Released Wasn’t Great”,”Found Out on Instagram”

UFC can sometimes not always engage in the most sensitivity minded practices in terms of releasing talent and a fighter with the organization for seven-plus years found this out the hard way. Cody Stamann is the referenced fighter here and he received his walking papers in an unusual way after leaving the promotion on a three fight skid.

While his alst trek to the octagon happened in November of last year, there was still a bit of a potential for renewal or even a short notice bout offer which Stamann seemed open to if presented with that. Instead he would found out that he was on the proverbial chopping block through the medium of social media, as Stamann said [via MMA Fighting],

“That was my last fight on my contract in November. Obviously, not a great a great showing for me. Maybe the worst fight of my entire career. I had a pretty good idea I was done. But also I was like if there’s a short-notice opportunity at 145 pounds, I would love to do that. Because I think 145 pounds is where I’m going to be the rest of my career. I’ve just gotten too big. So if something pops up [they said] ‘we’ll see.’ Nothing popped up, and I was released.”

The nature of his UFC release “sucked” but Stamann was “thankful” for his tenure there

As he kept expounding upon the nature of learning the UFC would no longer need his services for the time being by going online, Stamann continued [via MMA Fighting],