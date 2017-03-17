WSOF 35 Weigh-In Results

WSOF 35 takes place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The preliminary card will air on WSOF.com at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT while the main card will air on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Blagoy Ivanov will defend the World Series of Fighting Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Jordan in the main event while Lance Palmer will defend the World Series of Fighting Featherweight Championship against Andre Harrison in the co-main event. This is a unique event as it only features three bouts on the main card. The other bout that is featured on the main card is Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Donavon Frelow for the vacant World Series of Fighting Bantamweight Championship.

Here are the weigh-in results:

Champ Blagoy Ivanov (251) vs. Shawn Jordan (264) – for heavyweight title

Champ Lance Palmer (144) vs. Andre Harrison (144.25) – for featherweight title

Bekbulat Magomedov (134.5) vs. Donovan Frelow (132.5) – for vacant bantamweight title

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Matt Secor (170.5)

Bill Jones (154) vs. Tom Marcellino (155)

Hakeem Dawodu (145.25) vs. Steven Siler (145.25)

Islam Mamedov (155.5) vs. Natan Schulte (155)

Alexandre Almeida (148.5) vs. Steven Rodriguez (144.75)

Andrews Nakahara (171.5) vs. Emmanuel Walo (175) – 175-pound catchweight