WSOF 34 Weigh-In Results

World Series of Fighting officials held the weigh-ins for WSOF 34 on Friday afternoon.

WSOF 34 takes place on Saturday, December 31st, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.The prelims will start at 2 p.m. ET on WSOF.com and then on NBC Sports Network at 3 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

The event will be headlined by WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje and top contender João Zeferino while the co-main event will be the WSOF Welterweight Championship bout between Champion Jon Fitch and Jake Shields. WSOF Bantamweight Champion Marlon Moraes would be defending his championship against WSOF newcomer Josenaldo Silva as the third and final fight on the main card while WSOF Middleweight Champion David Branch defends his championship against top contender Louis Taylor closing out as the final prelim bout of the night.

Here are the weigh-in results:

Justin Gaethje (154.8) vs. Luiz Firmino (154.4)

Jon Fitch (169.8) vs. Jake Shields (169.2)

Marlon Moraes (134.8) vs. Josenaldo Silva (134.2)

Yushin Okami (170) vs. Paul Bradley (170.6)

David Branch (184.8) vs. Louis Taylor (185)

Jared Rosholt (256.8) vs. Caio Alencar (252.8)

Shane Kruchten (149.6) vs. Jeremy Mahon (148.8)

Smealinho Rama (204.4) vs. Jake Heun (205)

Bruno Santos (183) vs. Vagab Vagabov (185.8)

Andrew Harrison (145.2) vs. Bruce Boyington (147)

Matt Denning (170.4) vs. Tom Marcellino (166.4)