Video: Khabib Slaps Artem Lobov In New York

The rivalry between team Khabib and team McGregor is still alive and well despite McGregor’s extended absence and Nurmagomedov’s upcoming title fight against Max Holloway.

Nurmagomedov crossed paths with McGregor’s friend and SBG teammate Artem Lobov and things got heated fast. The two exchanged words in Russian, with Nurmagomedov demanding Lobov keep his name out of his mouth, before walking up to “The Russian Hammer” and put his hands around his neck before appearing to lightly slap him across the face.

See the confrontation for yourself (courtesy of MMAnytt)!

The two are both in Brooklyn for UFC 223, with Nurmagomedov facing off against UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Artem Lobov fighting Alex Caceres on the undercard.

The confrontation was broken up before things could really get physical, but for now, it seems Nurmagomedov hasn’t forgotten about McGregor.