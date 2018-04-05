Watch: New Video Of McGregor Smashing Bus Window Surfaces

Conor McGregor has become both a wanted man and persona non grata after attacking a bunch of busses holding UFC 223 fighters while at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Shocking new video has surfaced showing McGregor throwing a metal object into a bus window, smashing it to pieces in the process.

Check out the footage here:

yoooooo… first time seeing this one. Conor has legit lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/XcLFd2FIMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 5, 2018

Dozens of fighters have descended upon Brooklyn for UFC 223 and Thursday’s press conference, where a handful of fighters squared off as fights were announced for the coming months.

UFC President Dana White says members of McGregor’ MacLife.com website snuck the UFC star into the Barclays Center, where he and fellow SBG teammate Artem Lobov stormed the indoor parking lot where the busses were held, likely in response to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s altercation with Lobov earlier this week.

White had said that the NYPD had issued a warrant for McGregor’s arrest, however, the department says they haven’t issued such warrant and that McGregor is not in police custody.

Several fighters sustained injuries during Thursday’s melee, with Michael Chiesa receiving cuts to the face due to broken glass.

Lobov has been removed from UFC 223 as a result of his participation in McGregor’s goon squad.