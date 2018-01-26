Video: Female MMA Fight Ends With Monstrous Slam KO

ONE Championship women’s strawweight Jomary Torres extended her mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 4-0 today in style.

Facing April Osenio in Manila, Philippines, today, Torres ground Osenio early in the bout before facing an armbar submission attempt from her foe.

What came next is something you rarely see in MMA – let alone a women’s strawweight bout. Torres lifted Osenio into the air and slammed her down on her head, following with some unnecessary ground and pound for a jaw-dropping, scary knockout in only 40 seconds.

Watch the finish right here: