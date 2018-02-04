Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sun. February 3, 2018) UFC Belem event, former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko took on Priscila Cachoeira in a flyweight contest.

Shevchenko’s last Octagon appearance saw her take a split decision loss to Amanda Nunes in a 135-pound title fight. Prior to that she racked up a two-fight win streak over Julianna Pena and Holly Holm. “The Bullet” looks to rise up the 125-pound ranks in hopes of capturing the newly implemented women’s flyweight title.

Cachoeira was making her UFC debut after accumulating an 8-0 mixed martial arts (MMA) record. A win over the likes of an opponent the calibre of Shevchenko would be massive for the rookie.

Right out the gate Shevchenko put on a masterfully dominant performance, battering Cachoeira on the ground before locking up a rear-naked choke. While the fight may have been stopped a little later than some might have liked, Mario Yamasaki finally waved the fight off after Cachoeira tapped to a rear-naked choke.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: