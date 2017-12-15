UFC Winnipeg Weigh-In Results: One Fight Scrapped

UFC on FOX 26 is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event while Josh Emmett vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout and Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Winnipeg on Friday. The Tim Elliott vs. Pietro Menga bout has been pulled. Also, Josh Emmett missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Josh Emmett (148.5)* vs. Ricardo Lamas (146)

Mike Perry (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio ()

Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)

Julian Marquez (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Galore Bofando (170) vs. Chad Laprise (170.5)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Pietro Menga (NA)

John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)

Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Jordan Mein (169) vs. Erick Silva (170.5)

Danny Roberts (170.5) vs. Nordine Taleb (170.5)