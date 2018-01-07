UFC Veteran Wants To Be Michael Bisping’s Final Opponent

The career of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is coming to an end.

Bisping has been on a losing streak as of late. He suffered a devastating loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 for the middleweight title then was brutally knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the very first round at UFC Shanghai.

This marked Bisping’s second brutal stoppage loss in November. Thus, after seeing this, it has brought attention and questions about the safety of allowing a fighter to compete so soon after suffering a serious loss.

It should be noted that the three week turnaround was the shortest of Bisping’s career and the first time in that he has lost back-to-back fights.

Fourteen-time UFC veteran Brad Tavares recently took to Twitter to throw his name into the hat of worthy fighters who may be Bisping’s final opponent. He wrote the following:

“What’s up @bisping I know you’re looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc.”

Bisping has gone on record by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion is slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena, which is about six weeks away.

Tavares is currently on a three-fight winning streak after earning consecutive decision victories over Thales Leites, Elias Theodorou, and Caio Magalhaes. Time will tell if UFC officials make this bout official.