UFC Fight Night 127 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC returns to the O2 Arena in London, England tonight (Sat. March 17, 2018) for UFC Fight Night 127. In the main event of the evening former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will take on No. 8-ranked Alexander Volkav in an interesting match-up.

Before that, however, the card will be co-main evented by a light heavyweight collision between Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz. Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Tom Duquesnoy and Terrion Ware; as well as a welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Peter Sobotta.

You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 5 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Fabricio Verdum vs. Alexander Volkov

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Jimi Manuwa

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 2 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. John Phillips

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp vs. Danny Roberts

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Danny Henry

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight: Kajan Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Heavyweight: Mark Godbeer vs. Dmitry Sosnovskiy

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Nad Narimani