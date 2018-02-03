UFC Fight Night 125 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 3, 2018) the UFC returns to Brazil for UFC Fight Night 125 at the Arena Guilherme Paraense. In the main event of the evening former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida takes on Eryk Anders. The co-main event will see a UFC women’s flyweight bout between former 135-pound title challenger Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira. You can check out the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch the card here:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders
Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz
Women’s Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Michel Prazeres
Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson
Middleweight: Thiago “Marreta” Santos vs. Anthony Smith
Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Sergio Moraes
Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Alan Patrick
Bantamweight: Douglas de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera
Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Joe Soto
UFC Fight Pass Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 P.M. ET):
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales
Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Maia Stevenson