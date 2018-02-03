UFC Fight Night 125 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 3, 2018) the UFC returns to Brazil for UFC Fight Night 125 at the Arena Guilherme Paraense. In the main event of the evening former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida takes on Eryk Anders. The co-main event will see a UFC women’s flyweight bout between former 135-pound title challenger Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira. You can check out the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch the card here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz

Women’s Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Michel Prazeres

Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson

Middleweight: Thiago “Marreta” Santos vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Sergio Moraes

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Alan Patrick

Bantamweight: Douglas de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Joe Soto

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 P.M. ET):

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales

Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Maia Stevenson