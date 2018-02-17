UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit Could Pay Fighters Massive Windfall

The ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC appears to be gaining traction, and fighters could receive a massive windfall of money for damages if the lawsuit were to pass.

MMA journalist John Nash tweeted about his discoveries regarding the anti-trust lawsuit, and any fighter who fought in the UFC since 2010 will be entitled to a part of the proposed $1.6 billion settlement:

The UFC’s huge sale last year for over $4 billion will likely work against them here, as the massive settlement could be viewed as coverable by the deep pockets of new owners WME-IMG.

For comparison, Nash says former UFC competitor Strikeforce paid their fighters 63 percent of their overall revenue. Meanwhile, economist Andrew Zimbalist denies the authenticity of the UFC’s claim of fighter/revenue numbers:

A group of fighters led by former UFC title contender Jon Fitch banded together in 2010 in an effort to create a fighters’ union. Fitch says any fighter who competed for the UFC between December 2010 to December 2014 are entitled to payouts unless they choose to opt out.

Economists actually place the money owed to said fighters could be three times as much as the $1.6 billion figure.

How do you see this lawsuit playing out? Will the fighters ever receive money due them?

