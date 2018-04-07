UFC 223 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. April 7, 2018) the UFC is back in Brooklyn for a card that has been riddled with bad luck, injuries, and controversy for the past several days.

Originally the UFC lightweight title was scheduled to be on the line between The Eagle and longtime rival Tony Ferguson. For the fourth-time ever, however, the fight fell through due to a freak accident that forced Ferguson off the card.

Nurmagomedov was then scheduled to face featherweight champion Max Holloway for the 155-pound belt. All seemed to be going well before the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) decided at weigh-ins that Holloway didn’t look fit to compete.

After hours of scrambling, it was determined that Al Iaquinta would step in and face Nurmagomedov for the lightweight throne. Also on the card is the rematch between UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In addition to this, thanks to Conor McGregor’s assault on the UFC fighter’s bus earlier this week, two fights have been called off due to injuries suffered from broken glass. Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were both pulled from their respective bouts.

With all that being said, you can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch UFC 223 here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta

Women’s strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

UFC 223 Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Evan Dunham

Women’s flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez